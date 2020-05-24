Vosburgh, Jim of Wichita, KS passed away on March 22, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret Vosburgh; brother, Joe Vosburgh; and daughter, Jennifer Waldenmeyer. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 57 years; siblings, John Vosburgh and Ann Loehr; children, Jay (Rachael), Missy (Bill), Joe; and son-in-law, Jay Waldenmeyer; as well as 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jim grew up in Wichita before attending St. Gregory's Private Catholic Boys' High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where he became a two-sport all-American athlete in football and basketball and developed life-long friendships. His love for his Catholic faith grew and flourished, especially during his time at St. Gregory's. This prompted a lifetime of generous contributions to the Catholic community as well as many other deserving organizations. Jim was an astute businessman who owned and operated several building supply businesses. He enjoyed his time as a homebuilder and developer and additionally learned much from a multitude of real estate ventures and investments. Above all else, his greatest passion was for his grandchildren, who were the light of his life. His weekly visits to Kansas City as well as annual vacations imbued him with some of his most cherished memories. A memorial mass is scheduled for Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Church of the Magdalen. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph House of Formation, 145 South Millwood, Wichita, KS 67213 or to Holy Savior Catholic Academy, 4640 East 15th St. North, Wichita, KS 67208. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.