AUGUSTA-Wesbrooks, Jim 73, of Augusta, KS, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Celebration of Life gathering at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. both at First Christian Church, Augusta, KS. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Jim was born in Winfield, KS on September 17, 1946, to the late Jo Ann (Leach) and Raymond Wesbrooks. On March 8, 1968 he married Cris (Cooley) Wesbrooks in Douglass, KS. She survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Chad Wesbrooks and wife Katie, Eric Wesbrooks and wife Jennifer; sisters, Rita Hitzeman and husband David, Judy Dullea; mother in law, Norma Cooley; sisters in law, Connie Little and husband Martin, Jenny Cooley; grandchildren, Kylie, Cody, Trey, and Clay Wesbrooks. Memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403 Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020