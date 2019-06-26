MARIAN-Holding, Jimetta Kay (Metta) 63, of Marion, KS. passed away on June 22, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Guy and Davida Dickerson, her mom Wanda Heinitz, and grandson Trinity Tucker. She is survived by her husband Terry Duke, father Dean Heinitz, daughters Jennifer Tucker (Jermey, Braxton) Tiffany Cook (Joshua, Rhiley, Dominyck) Jamie Barnes (Steven, Destry, Hunter, Zaidyn) Kerri Holding (MaKenna, Noah) sister Lora Jarvis (Mark, Jaxson, Carson, Eddison, Ellison). Services will be with a viewing with family present on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Funeral service will be on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at 10 am, both at Baker Funeral Home in Wichita KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics of Kansas and to Camp Hope.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019