CONWAY SPRINGS-Knee, Jimmie D. 68, retired aircraft electrician, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was a 1970 Otis-Bison HS graduate and U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran. Preceded in death by parents James and Marie (Moller) Knee Freeman and sister Signe (Pfannenstiel) (Elassi) Knee. Survivors: wife Deanna (Davis) Knee; sons: Matthew (Elizabeth) of Conway Springs; Michael (Emily) of Wichita; Joshua (Carrie) of Spivey; sister Kathy Knee of Wichita; three grandchildren: Addison, Benjamin and Amelia. Private service. Memorial to Heartland Hospice. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.