Jimmie Eural Grey (1929 - 2020)
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
3750 E. Douglas.
Notice
Grey, Jimmie Eural 90, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Jimmie was born July 3, 1929, in Liberal, KS. Jimmie earned his law degree at the University of Kansas and practiced law in Wichita. Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Arlene, and his daughter, Stacia, he is survived by children Brooke Orr (Dennis), Monica Talbott, Barrett Grey (TJ Young), and granddaughter, Brooke Talbott. Jimmie's great loves were his family, golf, his dogs, music and KU basketball. Funeral service, 11:00 AM on Wednesday, St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with St. James. Share tributes online at www.cozinememorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020
