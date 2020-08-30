Wallin, Jimmie R. III On Tuesday, August 25th, 2020, our son, brother, grandson, and uncle passed suddenly at the age of 30 years. He was born on September 15, 1989. Jimmie (Jimbo) will always be remembered by his parents Jimmie Jr. and Joleen. Jimmie will always be remembered by his sisters that he protected and adored; Jamie, Monica, and Tina Wallin. He will always be fondly remembered as the cool uncle Jimbo/Bobo by his numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends. Please join family for visitation and viewing on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing is highly suggested as possible. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 also at Lakeview, at 1 p.m. A memorial contribution has been established in his name and loving memory to the Kansas Humane Society.