1/1
Jimmie R. Wallin III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallin, Jimmie R. III On Tuesday, August 25th, 2020, our son, brother, grandson and uncle passed suddenly at the age of 30 years. He was born on September 15, 1989. Jimmie "Jimbo" will always be remembered by his parents Jimmie Jr. and Joleen. Jimmie will always be remembered by his sisters that he protected and adored, Jamie, Monica, and Tina Wallin. He will always be fondly remembered as the cool uncle Jimbo/Bobo by his numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends. Please join family for visitation and viewing on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Lakeview from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020, also at Lakeview, at 1 p.m. A memorial contribution has been established in his name and loving memory to the Kansas Humane Society. Pallbearers: Brian Wallin, Dan Moore, Kevin Shepherd, James Gardipee, Miguel Jaso, Zach Wold; Honorary Pallbearers: Duane Beltz, Fabian Castellanos Jonathan Johnson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved