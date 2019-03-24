Sanborn, Jimmie 85, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born October 5, 1933 to Carl and Ruth (White) Sanborn in Tonkawa, Oklahoma. Jimmie was an Air Force Veteran. He retired from Boeing Computer Services Management after almost 40 years of service. Jimmie is survived by his wife, Freda; sons, Jeffrey (Laurie) Davis and Mitchell (Sue) Davis; grandchildren, Glenn, DJ, and April; great-grandchildren, Elanor and William; and his sister Sharon Oblander. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 4-7 pm at Reflection Pointe Funeral Home 3201 S. Webb Rd. Wichita, KS 67210. Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Countryside Christian Church 1919 S. Rock Rd. Wichita, KS 67207. Interment to follow at Reflection Pointe Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019