MENA, AR-Lemon, Jimmie W. 88, left this life May 19, 2019 in Mena, AR. after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife Barbara and sister Wanda Bullins. He is survived by daughters Debbie Worsham, Wichita; Sherry Black (Tom), Tulsa; Pam Pelz, Mena, AR.; son Randy Lemon (Sharon), St Louis; sister Patricia Young, Wichita; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. An avid gardener throughout his life, everybody enjoyed the bounty of his labor. Graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, 1640 N Maize, Wichita Thursday, May 23 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2019