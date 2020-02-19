Jimmy A. Reynolds (1931 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
VFW post 6957
7504 S Broadway
Haysville, KS
Reynolds, Jimmy A. 88, passed peacefully in his sleep February 13, 2020. Jimmy was born October 30, 1931 in Hazelton KS. Jim served in the Korean War, Company A 187th Airborne Rangers earning; Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Occupation Medal/ Japan and the Parachute & Glider Badge. After his service Jim returned home to Wichita with a career as a Letter Carrier for the US Post Office, retiring in 1990. Jim enjoyed gardening and camping and cherished his pets. Jim is predeceased by his sister & brother Gwendolyn & Jack Reynolds. Jim is survived by his loving wife June M Reynolds having been married forty years; children, Mike (Tina) Harbour, Randall (Trudy) Harbour, Rick (Jayma) Harbour; nieces, Christine (Jim) McLain, Catherine (Richard) Leslie, Carolyn (Allan) Hartman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of life Saturday, February 22, noon to 2:00 pm, VFW post 6957, 7504 S Broadway, Haysville KS, 67060. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to honor Jim's love of reading. Donate in Jim Reynolds name to: Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Avenue, Haysville 67060 in support of 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
