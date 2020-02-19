Reynolds, Jimmy A. 88, passed peacefully in his sleep February 13, 2020. Jimmy was born October 30, 1931 in Hazelton KS. Jim served in the Korean War, Company A 187th Airborne Rangers earning; Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Occupation Medal/ Japan and the Parachute & Glider Badge. After his service Jim returned home to Wichita with a career as a Letter Carrier for the US Post Office, retiring in 1990. Jim enjoyed gardening and camping and cherished his pets. Jim is predeceased by his sister & brother Gwendolyn & Jack Reynolds. Jim is survived by his loving wife June M Reynolds having been married forty years; children, Mike (Tina) Harbour, Randall (Trudy) Harbour, Rick (Jayma) Harbour; nieces, Christine (Jim) McLain, Catherine (Richard) Leslie, Carolyn (Allan) Hartman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of life Saturday, February 22, noon to 2:00 pm, VFW post 6957, 7504 S Broadway, Haysville KS, 67060. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to honor Jim's love of reading. Donate in Jim Reynolds name to: Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Avenue, Haysville 67060 in support of 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020