JET, OK-Gibson, Jimmy Dale age 70, retired auto body mechanic and honorably discharged Vietnam War veteran, passed away December 7, 2019. Memorial graveside services will be held 1 pm Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery. 1208 N. College, Winfield. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, John Gibson; mother, Hilda Trahern; and a sister, Betty Ann Rathbun. Survivors include his daughters, Angela Woydziak and Lindsey Doyel; brothers, Bill Gibson, Tom Gibson, Ray Trahern and Jay Trahern; and his sister, Mary Isenbart. Memorial donations may be made to your local VFW. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com
.