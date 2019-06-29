Harrison, Jimmy Joe 68, Navy Veteran and retired pipefitter, passed away on June 26, 2019. He resided in Wichita, had a generous heart and always helped those in need. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; Bill and Juanita Harrison, and two sisters; Carmen and Billy. He is survived by his two daughters; Jeanne and Becky, 6 grandchildren, two sisters; Lila and Linda and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Parklane 1060 S Oliver.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 29, 2019