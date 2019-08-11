Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Lee Harrison. View Sign Service Information Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home 2525 Central Expressway North Allen , TX 75013 (972)-562-2601 Send Flowers Notice

THE COLONY, TX-Harrison, Jimmy Lee Jimmy Lee Harrison of The Colony, Texas passed away on July 29, 2019 at the age of 66 after a 3 year battle with prostate cancer. He was on a return trip home after a family vacation when he passed away surrounded by his loving family in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Jimmy was born on April 21, 1953 to James and Nellie M. (Sales) Harrison in Lawton, Oklahoma. He grew up in Iowa Park, Texas where he graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1971. Jimmy continued his education at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas where he received his Bachelor Degree in Accounting. Jimmy married Cheryl Brown-Schlotman on November 5, 1988 in Coffeyville, Kansas. He worked for Arco Pipeline Company for 19 years in Independence, Kansas and Houston, Texas. Jimmy moved to Wichita as a controller for Kaneb Pipeline Company where he later became President. Jimmy retired in 2018 from HollyFrontier after 13 years, where he held various positions in marketing, accounting, and management. Jimmy was an avid golfer and loved to travel. He enjoyed working out in the yard, but most of all, Jimmy loved spending time with his family. He was a kind and loving husband, father and papa and will forever be dearly missed. Jimmy proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a member of the Church of Christ. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Cheryl Harrison of The Colony, Texas; children, Melissa Black and husband, David also of The Colony, Michael Harrison of Odessa, Texas and Kevin Harrison of Andover, Kansas; grandchildren, Haylie, Emma, Jenna, Brady, Cole, Landon and Tanner; mother, Nellie Harrison of Iowa Park, Texas; brother, Lloyd Harrison and wife, Jean of Abilene, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Harrison; and his brother, Lonnie Harrison. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. An inurnment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. Memorial donations may be made to the . To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit

