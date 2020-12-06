1/1
Jimmy Lee Williams
1952 - 2020
Jimmy Lee Williams
September 27, 1952 - December 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 68, passed away Dec. 1, 2020. Jimmy was a retired brick layer, taught to him by his father, Charles. Together they owned Williams Masonry. Known to his many friends as "Wimpy", he was loved by all. He made people laugh and was always willing to lend a hand. He will be deeply missed. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Williams. He is survived by his sisters, Judy (Greg) McCullough and Janet Hubbard; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at a later date.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

