Jimmy Pruitt

JASPER, AR-Pruitt, Jimmy age 77, of Jasper, Arkansas went to be with the Lord, August 11, 2020 at his home. Jim was born April 21, 1943 in Bay City, Texas. Jim spent 35 years working for Johnson Controls in Wichita, Kansas in various sales and design roles. He enjoyed the challenges of these projects and took pride in his hard work. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Norma (Schlenker) Pruitt; his daughters Stephanie Overman and her husband Jason of Jasper and Denise Batsel and her husband Michael of Keller, Texas; and their 4 grandchildren Madison, Michael, Tabitha and Isaac. He was a long-time member of the Church of God (Seventh Day) being baptized in 1983.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
