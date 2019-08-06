Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmye Ann Owens. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Owens, Jimmye Ann Age 80, passed away August 5, 2019, born March 31 1939. Jimmye was a retired Registered Nurse and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by both parents, James and Annie Woods; brother, Tommy Woods, and sister, Emily Gaston. Jimmye is survived by her companion of 35 years, Ron Wolf; sons, James (Debi) Owens of Durham, KS and Mark (Becky) Owens of Placida, FL; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Lee (Fiance Taylor Clift), Wichita; Clint (April) Owens, Kechi; Marci (Robert) Alcorn, Solomon; Steven (Secilia) Owens, Sedgwick; Kyle (Briana) Owens, Renton, WA, Paige Wenger and Will Wenger of Wichita, 15 great-grandchildren, Leah and Jackie Martyn; Emily, Mary, Colton, Catherine, and Bridget Owens; Isabel and Samuel Owens; Logan, Bennett, and Meredith Alcorn; Amelia Owens; Reece and Adalyn Owens. Visitation will be held 9:00 AM at Resthaven Mortuary on Thursday, August 8, 2019, with funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Newton Presbyterian Manor, 1200 E 7th St., Newton, KS 67114.



