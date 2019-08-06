Owens, Jimmye Ann Age 80, passed away August 5, 2019, born March 31 1939. Jimmye was a retired Registered Nurse and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by both parents, James and Annie Woods; brother, Tommy Woods, and sister, Emily Gaston. Jimmye is survived by her companion of 35 years, Ron Wolf; sons, James (Debi) Owens of Durham, KS and Mark (Becky) Owens of Placida, FL; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Lee (Fiance Taylor Clift), Wichita; Clint (April) Owens, Kechi; Marci (Robert) Alcorn, Solomon; Steven (Secilia) Owens, Sedgwick; Kyle (Briana) Owens, Renton, WA, Paige Wenger and Will Wenger of Wichita, 15 great-grandchildren, Leah and Jackie Martyn; Emily, Mary, Colton, Catherine, and Bridget Owens; Isabel and Samuel Owens; Logan, Bennett, and Meredith Alcorn; Amelia Owens; Reece and Adalyn Owens. Visitation will be held 9:00 AM at Resthaven Mortuary on Thursday, August 8, 2019, with funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Newton Presbyterian Manor, 1200 E 7th St., Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019