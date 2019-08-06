Jimmye Ann Owens (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmye Ann Owens.
Service Information
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Owens, Jimmye Ann Age 80, passed away August 5, 2019, born March 31 1939. Jimmye was a retired Registered Nurse and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by both parents, James and Annie Woods; brother, Tommy Woods, and sister, Emily Gaston. Jimmye is survived by her companion of 35 years, Ron Wolf; sons, James (Debi) Owens of Durham, KS and Mark (Becky) Owens of Placida, FL; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Lee (Fiance Taylor Clift), Wichita; Clint (April) Owens, Kechi; Marci (Robert) Alcorn, Solomon; Steven (Secilia) Owens, Sedgwick; Kyle (Briana) Owens, Renton, WA, Paige Wenger and Will Wenger of Wichita, 15 great-grandchildren, Leah and Jackie Martyn; Emily, Mary, Colton, Catherine, and Bridget Owens; Isabel and Samuel Owens; Logan, Bennett, and Meredith Alcorn; Amelia Owens; Reece and Adalyn Owens. Visitation will be held 9:00 AM at Resthaven Mortuary on Thursday, August 8, 2019, with funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Newton Presbyterian Manor, 1200 E 7th St., Newton, KS 67114.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.