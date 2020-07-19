Batson, Jo Ann 85, graduated to heaven on Friday, July 01, 2020. She was born on February 18,1935 to Ted and Justine Chamberlain, in Fairview, Ok. She came to Wichita in her teens and graduated from Wichita East in 1953. She married the love of her life, E C Batson, and raised her family in the area. She loved her family deeply and also loved serving others. She loved creating art and music, whether painting or ceramics or quilting. She was a charter member of Oakview Christian Church, where she enjoyed serving in many ways, including pianist, organist and preaching, too. She loved learning, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, and eventually earned her Doctorate in Ministry at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her sister, Linda Rifen. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family: her daughter, Robin Dean and husband, David; her son, Bret Batson; her daughters, Jana Maldonado, and Cindy Vandenboss and her husband, Bradley; along with 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oakview Christian Church, 4403 S Greenhaven Pl, Wichita, Ks. Memorial gifts can be sent to Oakview Christian Church or to the Kansas Humane Society.