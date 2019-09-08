Kadlec-Johnson, Jo Ann LaRee Vrana 86, passed away on September 4, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother that will be dearly missed. Jo Ann was preceded by her husband, Gerald Kadlec; parents, Alice and Joseph Vrana; sister, Jane Trzicky; brother, Othal Vrana; second husband, Bryce Johnson; and faithful little furry companions, Sassha and Brady. She leaves behind her sister, Joyce Chavey and her family in Arizona; two daughters, Kathleen (Charlie) Dennis, Joleen (David) Monares; granddaughter, Krystal (Michael) Brockus; grandson, Aaron (Jana) Knodel; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Taryn Brockus, Jorja, Jaden and Josie Knodel; and three great-great-grandchildren, Rhaely Brockus, and twins, Amirah and Davin Brockus. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, and Funeral service 10 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Burial will take place at Tabor Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019