GODDARD-Andra, Jo Anne (Salz-Dike) 83, retired Human Resources Manager, died Thursday, February 6, 2020. Rosary: 7 p.m., Mon., Feb. 10. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m., Tues., Feb. 11, both at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Goddard. Preceded by parents, Joseph and Anna (Loch) Salz; husbands, Francis Wayne Dike and David L. Andra, Sr. Survivors: son, Steven (Lisa) Dike, Goddard; step-sons, David (Beverly) Andra, Jr, Norman, OK, Lance (Julie) Andra, Healdsburg, CA., Shane (Michelle) Andra, Moore, OK; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Erin Andra Wilson Foundation or donor's choice. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020