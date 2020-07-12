Casey, Jo Janette passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, in Houston, TX. Jo was born in El Dorado, KS. on June 10, 1932, to Gladys and Clovis G. Cash of Augusta. She graduated from Augusta High (1950), Ottawa University (1954), and Emporia State University (1970). Jo married Mervin L. Casey on June 26, 1956. A lifetime educator, Jo retired from teaching in 1995. Jo enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She sang in choral groups throughout her life, as music provided delight, friendship, and gave voice to her faith. Jo was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Price; daughters, Lisa (Brad) Bowman and Karen (Harold) Fickett; grandchildren Kyle, Emily, and Avery Bowman, and Will and Eve Fickett. Donations in memory of Jo can be made to The Bethel Neighborhood Center - KC or Meals on Wheels, in care of Dunsford Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Fri, July 17, at 10:30am at the First Baptist Church in Augusta.