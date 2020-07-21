Martin, Joan C. 79, homemaker, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Rosary, 7:30 pm, Wednesday, July 22; Funeral Mass, 10:00 am, Thursday, July 23, both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Marguerite Lohkamp. Survivors: husband, Robert; sons, Paul (Allyson) of Wichita, Bernard (Barbie) of Western Grove, AR, Jeff of Wichita; daughters, Peggy (Harry) Tate of Haven, Janice (Ron) Weber of Mays Landing, NJ, Susan Cawley of North Richland Hills, TX; brothers, Bernard Lohkamp of Grandview, MO, Jim (Betty) Lohkamp of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Patricia (Reese) Jones of Sandia Park, NM; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2701 S. Pattie, Wichita, KS 67216 and Birthline, Inc., 339 N. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
