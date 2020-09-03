Joan Claudette HoyleJuly 20, 1943 - August 30, 2020Augusta, KS - 77, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Greenwich Cemetery, Wichita, KS. Joan was born in Carlsbad, NM on July 20, 1943, to Addie (Stone) Ulmer and Claude Ulmer. She was a wiring employee at Beechcraft. On September 27, 1986 she married Jim Wallace Hoyle. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her father; son, Roy Morgan; granddaughter, Ashley Morgan. She is survived by: her mother; son, Bradley Morgan of Augusta; daughter, Anne Williams and husband Troy of Stockton, KS; brother, Dwight "Rusty" Ulmer of Derby, KS; sister, Janias Ash of Derby, KS; daughter-in-law, Lisa Morgan of Rose Hill, KS; grandchildren, Tyler, Tristan, Colton, Miranda, Melanie, Roy, Dale, Michael, Derek, Lance, Cassandra, Dallas, Courtney; 19 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations to SBA Foundation - Cancer Center, Attn: Jamie Richardson, 720 W. Central, El Dorado, KS 67042.