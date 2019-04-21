Smith, Joan Evelyn (Seavey) (Land) Age 91, retired hairdresser, began painting the heavensApril 20, 2019. Joan was born 1927, in Salina, KS, to Ralph and Olive Seavey. She enjoyed traveling across the globe, gardening, completing jigsaw puzzles, playing all kinds of games, and was an exceptional artist. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, and was a gentle, loving, sweet mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Land and Troy Smith; son, Michael Land; sister, Kathleen Pipkin; brother, George Seavey. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Lisa) Land, Russ (Geneva) Land, and Jane (Mark) Myers; grandchildren, Tonia, Kevin, Jason, Kenzie, Kyle, Allyson, Garrett; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Emily (Butch) Brandon and Carol Pierce; brother, Alan Seavey; sisters-in-law, Marie Seavey and Charlene Land; and her caregiver and close friend, Sarah Gill. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tues. April 23, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary, and her Celebration of Life Service 11 a.m. Wed. April 24, 2019, at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple Wichita, KS 67209. Memorials may be made to the 608 W. Douglass Ave. Wichita, KS 67203, and Central Community Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019