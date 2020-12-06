1/1
Joan F. "Jody" Sondergard
May 28, 1930 - December 2, 2020
Manhattan, Kansas - Sondergard (Beck), Joan F. "Jody," age 90, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020. She was born in Greensburg, Kansas, May 28, 1930 to her parents Harold and Emma (Bertram) Beck. The youngest of four children, she attended Greensburg schools and WSU. She married Walter W. Sondergard, June 29, 1952. They began their years together in Wichita, Kansas, and enjoyed 50 years. They resided in Cocoa Beach, FL, Littleton and Denver, Colo., and Wichita, KS. Jody married Gerald Peterie, Nov 27, 2004, and they shared 10 years in Wichita, KS. Jody spent her final years at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan, Kansas. She was very active in the United Methodist Church, a member of United Methodist Women Circles, various Sunday School classes, and a member of The Eastern Star. Jody supported and encouraged her children in school and church activities. She was a volunteer in Scouting and promoted their involvement and leadership development in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Ever the diplomat, she was a proficient executive secretary managing offices for several executives in the legal, engineering, architect, and oil real estate industries. An entrepreneur, she initiated and ran her own business on several separate occasions. She had an artistic flair expressed in oil painting and crafting, creating beautiful wreaths. She loved to sing with the church and community choirs, including Handel's Messiah. She found joy by contributing her creative spirit in volunteer work. Her garden produce and flowers were always an important part of the dining table. Many gatherings were a part of her home life as she would surround herself with family and friends. She is survived by her children: Steve Sondergard (Ryta), Mark Sondergard (Ann), Sanna Cranmer (Jon); grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Betty Wyssenbach, Keith Beck, Judy Sloan and spouses, Walter W. Sondergard and W. Gerald Peterie. Private services at Cochran Chapel in Wichita. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3801 Vanesta Dr, Manhattan, KS 66503 or Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund, 2121 Meadowlark Rd, Manhattan, KS 66502. www.cochranmortuary.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
