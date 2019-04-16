Notice Guest Book View Sign

Carpenter, Joan I. 79, of Wichita, KS, and formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa Hospital, Wichita. She was a retired customer service officer at BANK IV and realtor for J.P. Weigand Realtors. Joan was born on September 11, 1939, in McPherson, KS, the daughter of John B. and Hazel M. (Dix) Carpenter. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1957. She was a member of Unity Church of Wichita. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson with a visitation/viewing from 12:00 PM (noon) until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at McPherson Cemetery. Survivors include: aunt, Gwen Eck of McPherson, KS; two cousins, Joe Eck of McPherson, KS and George Eck and wife, Mona, of McPherson, KS; special friends, Enrique Guererri and wife, Emily, and their children of Valley Center, KS; her dear friends, the "Golden Girls"; and beloved dog, Wally. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, John Stafford. Memorial donations may be given to the McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at

205 North Chestnut Street

McPherson , KS 67460

