Monckton, Joan L. (Frank) Passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 69. She was born to Leslie and Virginia (Parks) Frank on October 22, 1949 in Wichita, Kansas. Joan retired from the Wichita Police Typing Pool and most recently from AOPA as an Administrative Assistant. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Don Kane and a grandchild, Tyson. Joan is survived by her husband, Charles Monckton; children, Emily Monckton, Jennifer (Monckton) (Rick) Rader, Becky (Monckton) (Russ) Herbst, Nancy Monckton, Sara Monckton, David (Sara Renae) Monckton; sisters, Dianne (Fred) Houser, Janice (Keith) Dillinger, Carol Kane and 10 grandchildren. A visitation will be Thursday from 6:30 - 8:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 p.m. and Funeral Mass Friday, 10 am, both at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS 67217. A memorial has been established in her name and loving memory with St. Anne Catholic School, 1121 W Regal St, Wichita, KS 67217.



