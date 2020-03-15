Joan Martin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Martin.
Notice
Send Flowers

Martin, Joan age 93, passed away March 13, 2020. Survivors include her 3 grandchildren: Debra Cleary, Kelby Martin, Aurora Cain and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walt Martin; sons, Larry and Lloyd Martin and brother, Robert Carter. Visitation begins at 10:00 am and will be followed by the funeral at 11:00 am, Monday, March 13, 2020 in the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Wellington Senior Center. For more info, visit www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.