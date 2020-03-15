Martin, Joan age 93, passed away March 13, 2020. Survivors include her 3 grandchildren: Debra Cleary, Kelby Martin, Aurora Cain and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walt Martin; sons, Larry and Lloyd Martin and brother, Robert Carter. Visitation begins at 10:00 am and will be followed by the funeral at 11:00 am, Monday, March 13, 2020 in the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Wellington Senior Center. For more info, visit www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020