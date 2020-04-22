Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Nelson, Joan 87, of Wichita, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis in Wichita. She was born April 15, 1933, at Hutchinson, the daughter of James and Myrtle Long. Joan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951. She worked for Meyers-Williams Photography and retired after 23 years. She had also worked at The Model and West Street Toybox. Joan had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed gardening, pets, genealogy, Elvis and listening to country music. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She had a fondness for sweets and loved to make desserts. There was always a full candy dish of M&M's in her house. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Jean; brothers, Vearl Lynn and Richard. Survivors include her daughter, Vicky DeGeer, Wichita; sons, Randall Nelson and wife Kim of Tulsa, OK., Rodney Nelson of Wichita; two sisters, Mary Brown and husband Bob and Janis Smyth, all of Hutchinson; three brothers, Dean Long of Hutchinson, Roy Long and wife Bertha of Windom and Ronald Long and wife Jan of Hutchinson; two grandchildren Warren Nelson and Molly Nelson of Tulsa, OK. A private family visitation and graveside service will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Eastside Cemetery. Friends and family may sign the book Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Puppy Haven Rescue or Harry Hynes Hospice and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

