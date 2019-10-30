Hatfield, Joan Sharlene 77, of Wichita, KS, formerly of Arkansas City, KS, passed away on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Brookdale East Senior Living of Wichita, KS. A memorial service will take place 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City, KS. Inurnment will follow at Parker Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Joan's name for the National Alzheimer's Foundation. Contributions may be made through Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City. For more information, visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019