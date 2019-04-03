Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Yvonne Dunn Brandes. View Sign

GARDEN PLAIN-Brandes, Joan Yvonne Dunn 67, of Garden Plain, KS, entered life on April 26, 1951 at Emporia, KS. Yvonne quietly passed away at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. With grace, she left us - many family and friends - including her beloved husband of 38 years, Glenn Brandes, and two brothers Vincent Dunn and Steven Dunn. All of us who knew Yvonne and her reclusive lifestyle can find peace in recalling her joys: time spent with Glenn on their cherished family farm, her enthusiasm for Christian radio, and her always-present and cherished best friend; Christian, the family dog. Yvonne is indeed with the Angels. Memorials established to: St. Paul's Lutheran School, Central Community Chapel Fund, First United Methodist T.V. Ministry, The Lutheran Hour. A service of Joy and Remembrance will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS. Burial at 11:45a.m. St. Lutheran Cemetery, Cheney, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS.

911 Biermann

Garden Plain , KS 67050

