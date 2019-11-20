WINFIELD-Lawrence, Joanita M. 94, of Winfield, KS, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at William Newton Memorial Hospital. Joanita was born September 22, 1925, in Winfield to John Smith Lawrence, Jr. (1892-1964) and Mildred Irene (Wise) Lawrence (1898-1983). She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: John M. Lawrence, Gerald E. Lawrence of Winfield and Paul E. Lawrence of Ponca City, OK; a sister, Dora C. Mundinger of Olive Branch, MS; a nephew, a niece and a great-nephew. One sister, Patricia Chrisler of Winfield survives. Also surviving are her beloved nieces and nephews, greats and great-greats. She was employed by Edw. B. Stephenson and Co., CPA, of Winfield, served on the board of Winfield Rest Haven and was a member of the Winfield Church of Christ.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019