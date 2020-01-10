Carlton, JoAnn Age 94, passed away January 4, 2020. JoAnn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers; and husband of 50 years, Howard. JoAnn is survived by son, Dennis (Kit) Carlton of Littleton, CO; grandchild, Kristin Miller; and great-grandchildren, Addison Miller and Tilly Miller. Funeral Service will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020, with visitation I hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 10, 2020