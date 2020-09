•My wife, Petrina, and I met JoAnn five years ago when we donated money toward the SVdP Backpack 4 Kids program (feeding food-insecure children on weekends). At the time we felt it was a onetime involvement. JoAnn kept in contact explaining exactly what is happening with our donation. She invited us to meetings. She introduced us to other people involved with the Backpack program. Five years later we have continued our yearly donations, developed an additional fundraiser with Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers which involves four Catholic High Schools, write articles, produced an ad for the Catholic Advance, etc. Petrina is now involved in assisting with the coordination of the elementary Parochial schools and the Kansas Food Bank. All this involvement, which we find rewarding, is because JoAnn made us feel special. She recognized something in us and just kept developing our interest. She became a good friend. We had her over for dinner several times as well as for a couple breakfasts. She was simply special. There is a reason God saw it important that our paths crossed when it did.

Ronald Morley

Friend