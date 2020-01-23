Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann E. (Becker) Spexarth. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

COLWICH-Spexarth, Joann E. (Becker) age 87, of Colwich, KS passed away on January 21, 2020. Joann was born September 18, 1932 in Schulte, KS and was the 10th of 11 children. Joann was the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Cordes) Becker. She married Paul F. Spexarth on May 25, 1955. Together with Paul, they farmed and raised six children. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, square dancing, garage saleing, falconry with Paul, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Marie Schauf, Elizabeth Ebenkamp, Frances Spexarth, Michael Becker, Marge Wetta, Jean Spexarth, Joseph Becker, Patricia Spexarth and grandson Eric Spexarth. She is survived by husband Paul, of Colwich, children Greg (Rue) of Colwich; Fr. Dan of Wichita; Ed of Hutchinson; Linda (Terry) Wallace of Wichita; Janet (John) Collard of Longview, Texas; Joe (Carolyn) of Colwich. Joann is also survived by her sister, Catherine Winter and twin sister Ann Pauly. Joann is a grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Rosary will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. and Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Wichita, KS. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Colwich, KS.

