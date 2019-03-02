Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Marie Albright. View Sign





TOWANDA-Albright, JoAnn Marie 83, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born in Wichita on August 27, 1935, to the late Marie (Hammersky) and Tom Johnston. She grew up the older sister to three brothers, graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School, and attended Wichita State University, where she was a cheerleader and a member of Alpha Tau Sigma Sorority. It was at WSU that she met her future husband, Ted Albright, and the two married on May 5, 1955. She became a proud Air Force wife, and then a loving mother to their six children: Cindy, Kip, Tim, Susan, Peter, and Tad. For 26 years, she supported Ted in his Air Force career and maintained happy households for the family all over the world before returning home to Kansas. JoAnn was a woman of ministry who lived to help others. Throughout her life, she served as a Gray Lady with the American Red Cross, as a secretary with St. James Catholic Church, as a hostess with the Spiritual Life Center, and as an active member of the Altar Society. She loved to take long walks, play tennis with friends, and cheer for the Shockers alongside Ted. She relished in the love of her family, and later in life became Nana to her grandchildren: Kurt, Lute, Nichole, Elijah, Jessica, Theo, Sarah, Breanna, Kenzie, Esther, Thomas, Brooke, Timi, Francesca, and Malachi, and her great-grandchildren: Peyton, Shane, Phoebe, Paislee, Charlotte, Zephaniah, and Delphina. She loved the Church, laughing her beautiful laugh, playing piano, cooking in a kitchen full of loved ones, and dogs (especially Rottweilers). She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ted; her children, Cindy Nesler (Dennis), Susan Paugh, Peter Albright (Al Sanchez), and Tad Albright; daughters-in-love, Sheri Albright and Linda McCoy; 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Ted Johnston (Simon Jemente) and Terry Johnston (Donnette). She was preceded in death by her sons, Kip and Tim Albright; and her brother, Tommy Johnston. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 with Funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m., both at St. James Catholic Church in Augusta. Private burial will follow at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice (7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403 Wichita, KS 67206) or (1820 E. Douglas Ave. Wichita, KS 67214). Let perpetual light shine upon her. We love you so, Jo, Mom, Nana, G-Nana. Funeral Home Headley Funeral Chapel

813 State Street

Augusta , KS 67010

