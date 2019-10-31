Pulliam, JoAnn "Jo" 85, passed away October 25, 2019. She was born in Little River Kansas March 14, 1934 to Sam and Carol Perry. Jo retired from the Sedgwick County police department and faithfully attended First Free Evangelical Church in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jon Todd Pulliam, and sister Mary Jean Brown. She is survived by her sister Laetta Hudson, niece Kay Thompson, nephews Ralph Loomis, Matthew Brown, Butch Hudson and adopted by her heart, Kate Nykamp and family of Bakersfield, CA. Memorial service will be held Friday, November 8 at 1 PM at First Free Evangelical Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oldmissionmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, send a memorial in her name to where your heart chooses.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019