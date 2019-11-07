Adams, Joanna (Stein) 83, Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with the Lord Monday, November 4, 2019 after a long battle with ALS. Joanna will be greatly missed by her family, but will remain in our hearts forever. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 9, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Gertrude Stein. Survived by her husband, Gilbert Adams; sons, Gilbert "Gil" (Melanie) Adams Jr., both of Wichita, Brent (Anne Englert) Adams of Salida, CO, Greg (Elaine) Adams of Muldrow, OK; brother, Bill Stein of Halstead, KS; grandchildren, Ryan Adams, Megan (Ryan) Moyer; great-granddaughter, Bethany Moyer. Memorials have been established with: ALS Association, 3450 N. Rock Rd. #211, Wichita, KS 67226; Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 1600 W. 27th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019