CONWAY SPRINGS-Thomas, JoAnna 73, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Memorial service at a later date. Survived by husband John Thomas; daughter Jennifer (Curt) Halverstadt of Hacienda Heights, CA; sons: Bill (Trish) Gobble of Phoenix, AZ; Jamie (Linda) Cypher of Inglewood, CA; mother Ruth Atchison of Hesperia, CA; sister Sheila Butchko of Green Valley, CA; 3 grandchildren. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 2, 2019