Dial, Joanne "Red" (Grant) passed away February 20, 2019. Joanne was born on November 21, 1927 in Wichita, KS to John F. and Maude Grant. She graduated from East High and attended K.U. where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was preceded in death by her brother Jack Grant, sister Betty Regier, first husband Robert Gaudreau, second husband Lawton Dial, and granddaughter Whitney LeValley. She is survived by her daughter Suzy (Mike) Cody, and son Grant Gaudreau, both of Wichita; grandchildren Clay LeValley, of Denver, CO, Gabriel Miller, of Madison, WI, and Genevieve Gaudreau, of Seattle, WA. Rosary service will be 7:00 PM Monday, February 25, 2019 and Funeral mass will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. A memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Inc, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS, 67202. Tributes may be sent to

