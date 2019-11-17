Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne (Dallke) Grubb. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kira Shunatona's house 2102 E. Village Estates Dr. Park City , KS View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

Grubb, JoAnne (Dallke) passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 81 after Living Strong and fighting the good fight against cancer. She was born in El Dorado, KS to George and Marguerite (Meyer) Dallke. She graduated from West High School in Wichita and went on to attend Wichita State University where she played clarinet. She leaves behind two daughters, Cheryl Cortez and Kira Shunatona and 5 grandchildren. She lived in Kingman, KS for several years where she worked at the Exxon Plant. She was a tough cookie keeping up with mostly male co-workers and moving heavy bales of twine around. When that became too much, she began her final career focus by working in banking, where she retired from Intrust Bank in Wichita. It was during this time she was able to finally buy her 1st home all on her own and enjoy her hobbies. She always had a green thumb, so much so, she was the Secretary of the Kansas Orchid Society for many years and an avid grower for over 20 years. She was awarded the Orchid Digest Diamond Award of Excellence, for which she was quite proud. She handmade clothing, Halloween costumes, kid's blankets and stuffed friends, and hosted every Easter egg decorating party since her grandchildren were born. She has "crochet cronies" she cared a lot about, as well as belonging to The Crochet Guild and a prayer shawl group. She was always a strong, active person who loved nature. She participated in the Livestrong at the YMCA program where she remained an active alumni member. She contributed more than she realized, so please join us for JoAnne's Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Kira Shunatona's house located at 2102 E. Village Estates Dr. Park City, KS 67219 between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. There will not be a formal service, so please feel free to come and go, share stories, and break bread with family and friends.

