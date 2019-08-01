Joanne M. Gluck

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne M. Gluck.
Notice
Send Flowers

Gluck, Joanne M. 92, Registered Dietician, Loving Wife and Mother, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Chapel at Catholic Care Center. Joanne was born in Northeast Pennsylvania to William and Tessie Chupka. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nancy Gluck. Survived by her husband, Philip Gluck; sons, James L. (Paula) Gluck of Wichita, Thomas S. (Sandy) Gluck of Boston, MA, Stephen Gluck of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Lauren, Abbey, Hannah, Benjamin. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.