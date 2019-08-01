Gluck, Joanne M. 92, Registered Dietician, Loving Wife and Mother, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Chapel at Catholic Care Center. Joanne was born in Northeast Pennsylvania to William and Tessie Chupka. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nancy Gluck. Survived by her husband, Philip Gluck; sons, James L. (Paula) Gluck of Wichita, Thomas S. (Sandy) Gluck of Boston, MA, Stephen Gluck of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Lauren, Abbey, Hannah, Benjamin. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019