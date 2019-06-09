Joanne Wilkinson

Wilkinson, Joanne 90, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born June 4, 1929 to Roy and Edith (Gum) Fisher in Alva, OK. Joanne enjoyed sewing, baking, reading, and knitting. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren Wilkinson; infant brother, Bobby Fisher; brother, Ralph Fisher; and sister, Pearl Bixler. Joanne is survived by her children, Larry (Vicky) Wilkinson, Terry (Donna) Wilkinson, Roy (Julie) Wilkinson, and Karma (Denny) Pitzer; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Monday, June 10, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 1:00 pm, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Mulvane, 1020 N. 2nd Ave., Mulvane, KS 67110. Interment to follow at Belle Plaine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Rd. #122, Wichita, KS 67205. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019
