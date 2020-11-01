1/1
Jocelyn Rose Payton
1951 - 2020
August 30, 1951 - October 24, 2020
South Bend, Indiana - Jocelyn Rose Payton, 69, passed away at 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Darden Homes in South Bend, IN. She was born on August 30, 1951 in Wichita, KS, to Al and Judy (Young) Langhofer, both of whom preceded her in Eternal life.
On March 27, 1971 at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS, Jocelyn married Richard Ernest Payton III, who preceded her in Eternal life on November 12, 2007.
Jocelyn is survived by her children: Dr. Chris (Dana) Payton of Edwardsburg, MI; Angela Payton of Mishawaka, IN; and Mike (Amber) Payton of El Dorado, KS; eight grandchildren, Kaylie (Deandre) Baker, Cora and (Devon) Johnson, Zach, Nalea, Haley, Hunter, Taylor and Alexandra; seven great-grandchildren, Jada, Aaliyah, Preston, Jeremiah, Andre, Mackenzie, Davon Johnson III; sisters, Melinda (Rocky) Giltner of Bluffton, IN, and Mary (Bruce) Stoller of Princeville, IL; brothers, Dr. Martin (Lavilla) Langhofer of South Bend, IN; Erik (Cindy) Langhofer of Phoenix, AZ; and Bob (Misty) Langhofer of Goddard, KS; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Langhofer of Wichita, KS. In addition to her parents and husband, Jocelyn was preceded in Eternal life by her brother, Steve Langhofer.
A memorial service for Jocelyn will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Apostolic Christian Church, 1202 S. Lulu Street, Wichita, KS. A private interment of Jocelyn's ashes will occur with her family present, at Resthaven Cemetery in Wichita, KS. Palmer Funeral Home—Hickey Chapel in South Bend, IN, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of floral arrangements and in memory of Jocelyn, please send donations to The Darden Place, 20907 Darden Road, South Bend, IN 46628.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
Please accept our sympathy. We remember with fondness our time in Wichita and the hospitality of the Langhofers. Jocelyn was always easy to talk to and friendly to everyone. May God be your comforter.
Claudia and Wayne Strahm
Friend
October 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering Jocelyn and the family today and always with prayer. May God be with the family all the while we mourn ...
Tom Lay
Family
