Joe Benton Keck
1920 - 2020
Joe Benton Keck
December 13, 1920 - September 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Graveside services for Joe Benton Keck, age 99, of Wichita, formerly of Enid, will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Enid Cemetery with Reverend Jim Edmison officiating. The United States Army will provide military honors. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Joe was born December 13, 1920 in Enid to Harry and Esther Keck and passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas.
He graduated from Enid High School in 1938 and then joined the United States Army, serving his country in WWII. He married June Bauermeister on May 3, 1947 in Caldwell, Kansas. He retired from Boeing after 37 years of employment as a supervisor.
He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ellen Taube, of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren, April, David and Holly Taube, of Wichita, KS; four great-grandchildren; as well as four great-great grandchildren.
Memorials in Joe's name may be made to the Enid SPCA with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds.
Condolences may be made to www.ladusuevans.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Enid Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home
2800 N. Van Buren
Enid, OK 73703
(580) 233-1400
