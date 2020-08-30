1/1
Joe Glennis "JoJo" Wheeler III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wheeler, Joe "JoJo" Glennis III 33, passed away August 24, 2020. Visitation Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family present 4 to 6 p.m. to receive friends. Graveside service Tuesday 1:00 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Tony Julian Garcia, Jr.; great-grandparents, Kittie & Paul Sanchez and Tony & Kathryn Garcia. Survivors include his sons, JaVaylin and Jordan Wheeler; mother, Tonya Butler; grandmother, Paula O. Garcia; grandfather, Rafael Cabrera; sisters, Chanel Wheeler (Michael Pete), Sade' Berry, Joanie Wheeler, Jolene Wheeler, Janae Wheeler, Karen Wheeler; brothers, Xhonel Berry, Martell Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved