Wheeler, Joe "JoJo" Glennis III 33, passed away August 24, 2020. Visitation Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family present 4 to 6 p.m. to receive friends. Graveside service Tuesday 1:00 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Tony Julian Garcia, Jr.; great-grandparents, Kittie & Paul Sanchez and Tony & Kathryn Garcia. Survivors include his sons, JaVaylin and Jordan Wheeler; mother, Tonya Butler; grandmother, Paula O. Garcia; grandfather, Rafael Cabrera; sisters, Chanel Wheeler (Michael Pete), Sade' Berry, Joanie Wheeler, Jolene Wheeler, Janae Wheeler, Karen Wheeler; brothers, Xhonel Berry, Martell Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.