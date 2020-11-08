Joe Goyer
September 12, 1941 - November 6, 2020
Udall, Kansas - Goyer, Joe, 79, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born September 12, 1941 to James and Alma in Oklahoma City, OK . Joe was a hard working man. He owned his own business as a heavy equipment operator. Joe was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenny Goyer. Joe is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet; children, Joel Goyer, Julie Senn, Jason Goyer; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Rolan and Glen Goyer and sister, Nancy Stephens. Due to COVID, there will be a private family memorial service at a later date.