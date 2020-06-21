Joe John Schmiedbauer
Schmiedbauer, Joe John 94, Retired Chemical Plant/Production Supervisor at Vulcan Chemicals, died Monday, June 15, 2020. Viewing will be from 3:00 - 6:00 pm, Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Rosary will be at 9:30 am, Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Joe was an avid fisherman, gardener, and bridge player. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in both WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe Schmiedbauer and Nellie Cannon; wife of 57 years, Alice Schmiedbauer; daughter, Susan Schmiedbauer. Survived by his sons, Michael (Lynda) Schmiedbauer of Lone Pine, MT, Kenneth (Lisa) Schmiedbauer of Wichita; daughter, Carolyn Goevert of Wichita; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
JUN
22
Rosary
09:30 AM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
